Man charged after vehicle caught at more than 130mph on A90

A motorist has been caught driving at more than 130mph on a major north-east road.

A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident on the A90 between Peterhead and Ellon on April 12.

In a separate incident a 23-year-old man was charged after officers caught a vehicle travelling at 100mph in a 60 zone, and then at 70mph in a 40 zone, on the A96 near Forres on April 10.

Across Scotland 10 people have been caught speeding at what officers described as “high level”.

Sixteen people were stopped by officers in connection with drink or drug driving offences during the Easter crackdown.

Superintendent Simon Bradshaw, from the road policing division, said: “Drink or drug driving is never acceptable and it is astonishing to see people behave so recklessly, particularly when we all need to be doing our bit to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.

“Officers remain on patrol on the road network and in local communities to deal with illegal driving behaviour in order to keep people safe.

“While the roads may be quieter as the majority of people stay at home, there still remains the potential for unexpected changes to road conditions, such as the presence of pedestrians or deer and other wildlife.

“Nobody can predict what is around the corner and speeding or driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs significantly increases your chances of being involved in a crash.

“The consequences of speeding or drink or drug driving can be fatal and it simply is not worth the risk. Now, more than ever, we urge motorists to drive safely and legally and to pay heed to government guidance on staying at home.”