Man charged after two dogs killed 37 lambs at Aberdeenshire farm

A man has been charged and two dogs ‘humanely destroyed’ after they attacked 65 lambs – killing 37.

The incident happened at a farm in the Turriff area on Friday.

Two dogs were ‘humanely destroyed’ by the farmer to prevent the deaths of more lambs after 37 were killed and 28 injured in the attack.

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with the alleged sheep-worrying incident. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Caroline Gray, of the Banff Community Policing Team, said: “Sheep worrying not only has obvious financial impact on farmers where livestock is killed or injured, but the day-to-day effect on the animals who survive can be a major issue.

“The last thing a farmer will want to do is destroy another animal however they are within their right to shoot dogs worrying sheep on their land as a last resort to prevent further injury.”

She added: “All it can take to avoid distress in any case is to keep dogs on leads or under control, and for owners to take the necessary steps to ensure animals cannot run loose.

“My advice to anyone walking and exercising their dogs in the countryside is to ensure that they are constantly under control and to avoid going into fields where livestock is grazing.

“I would urge the public to continue reporting sheep worrying incidents to police in order for them to be fully investigated.

“It is important we all recognise the devastating consequences of a dog attacking, chasing or even being at large in a field where sheep are kept.

“Anyone with concerns about livestock worrying can contact 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain anonymous.”