Man charged after thefts from vehicles in Aberdeen

A man has been charged with 13 offences after a number of thefts and attempted thefts.

The incidents, which saw personal items including cash, a wallet and bank cards taken from vehicles in the Seaton, Kittybrewster and Old Aberdeen areas, happened between December 18 and last Saturday.

The 42-year-old man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

In a separate incident, a 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with a break-in in the Chanonry area of Old Aberdeen and intended thefts in the Bedford Road area on Friday and Saturday.

He is also expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Bruce Buntain said: “Theft of personal property is extremely distressing and these types of crimes will not be tolerated.

“I would like to thank the communities and members of the public who have assisted while extensive inquiries were carried out.

“Please do what you can to help prevent such incidents by always ensuring that you keep all your doors and windows locked even when you are at home and if you see something suspicious or unusual in your neighbourhood report this to police as soon as possible with as much information as you can.

“This can include descriptions of any people or vehicles you may see.

“Anyone with concerns should report these to police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”