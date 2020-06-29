Man charged after stolen quad bike recovered in north-east village

A man has been charged after a stolen quad bike was recovered in the north-east.
The children’s vehicle had been taken from a garden in the Burnside Road area of Mintlaw last Monday.
However, it has now been recovered and returned to the owner.
A local man has been charged and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
