Man charged after stolen quad bike recovered in north-east village

by David Walker
29/06/2020, 9:23 am
A man has been charged after a stolen quad bike was recovered in the north-east.

The children’s vehicle had been taken from a garden in the Burnside Road area of Mintlaw last Monday.

However, it has now been recovered and returned to the owner.

A local man has been charged and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.