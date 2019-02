A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a crash in Aberdeen.

Seven cars were damaged in the crash in Torry’s Balnagask Road on Saturday night.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later this month.

Inspector Chris Kerr, of the Torry Community Policing Team, said: “We would like to thank members of the public locally for their co-operation during our inquiries into this incident.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter