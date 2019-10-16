Man charged after serious assault in Aberdeen

A man has been charged in connection with a serious assault in Aberdeen.

Police said a 35-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with facial injuries after an assault on Mansfield Road in Torry at around 4.30pm on October 8.

Officers have confirmed a32-year-old has been charged in connection with the incident and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses, and said they are keen to speak to a dog walker seen in the area around the time of the attack.

PC Keri Dunn, from the divisional alcohol violence reduction unit (DAVRU) said: “Inquiries into this incident remain ongoing and we are looking to hear from any other witnesses who were in the area at the time, given that it was on a public street in the early evening.

“We are especially keen to talk to a man who was seen walking his dog on Mansfield Road around the time of the assault, along with any local residents with private CCTV which may cover the area.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.”