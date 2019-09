A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a number of break-ins across the city.

The incidents include the theft of a car, a sneak-in theft and theft by house-breaking in Cults in July.

The man has also been charged in connection with the break-in of a house in the Provost Fraser Drive area of the city on August 25 and a similar incident at a business in the Hilton area.

The man has been charged in connection with 12 crimes and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

