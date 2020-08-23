Man charged after series of thefts from cars and shops across Aberdeen

A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a series of thefts from cars and shops across Aberdeen.

The incidents took place between June and August 2020.

The man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Saturday, 6 June, 2020, a two-figure sum of food was stolen from the Co-op on George Street, Aberdeen.

On Friday, 10 July, 2020, confectionery and food items were stolen from a petrol station in Great Northern Road, Aberdeen.

On Thursday, 23 July, 2020, a car was broken into and it’s driver assaulted on University Road, Aberdeen.

On Saturday, 1 August, 2020, a shop on George Street had items worth a three-figure sum stolen.

On Saturday, 22 August, 2020, members of the public reported a man trying to break-into cars on Sunnybank Road, Aberdeen.

Police Sergeant Craig Currie, of the Kittybrewster community policing team, said: “I would like to thank those members of the public who contacted police.

“Information from the public is fundamental to us working together to improve the safety and wellbeing of those who live in our communities.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind residents of the importance of keeping your property safe and encourage everyone to lock their vehicles when not in use and remove belongings from your vehicle overnight.

“Should you see or hear any suspicious activity around your own or anyone else’s property please call 101, or in the case of an emergency, call 999.”