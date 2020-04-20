Man charged after scrambler bike driven across Aberdeen park

A man who failed to stop for officers after an off-road bike was driven across an Aberdeen park has been charged.

The man is alleged to have been driving the vehicle in and around the Loirston Country Park area of Aberdeen yesterday.

Road policing officers were on proactive patrol in the area as part of ongoing efforts to tackle the illegal use of scrambler bikes when they attempted to stop the man, who is said to have failed to stop.

The man was stopped a short time later by a dog handler who deployed with PD Kane.

According to officers 20-year-old will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

Inspector Neil Morrison, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Road safety remains a priority for us and we will continue to take action.

“We would urge anyone with information to contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”