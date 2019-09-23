Man charged after River Dee rescue

A man has been charged after being rescued from an Aberdeen river.

Emergency crews including the city lifeboat, police and ambulance were called to the River Dee at North Esplanade West in Torry on Saturday.

The man entered the water and was pulled to safety by the crew of the Aberdeen lifeboat and then charged in connection with a breach of the peace.

A police spokeswoman said they were called out to the incident shortly before 11pm.

She said: “Officers along with other emergency services attended at the River Dee at North Esplanade West at around 10.45pm to assist a man who had entered the water.

“Following the efforts of numerous partners at the scene, the 39-year-old was eventually removed from the water, taken ashore and subsequently charged in connection with a breach of the peace offence. He will appear at court at a later date.”

A Coastguard spokesman said they were called to help the police and once the rescue had taken place the man was handed over to the other emergency services.

He said: “We got a call from the police saying there was a person in the water. The person was recovered by Aberdeen lifeboat and passed on to ambulance and police.”