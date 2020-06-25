Man charged after properties damaged in north-east town

A man has been charged after properties in a north-east town were damaged.
Various buildings on York Street, Peterhead, were targeted.
A 65-year-old has been charged with culpable and reckless conduct and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Sergeant Bedford of the Peterhead Community Policing Team said: “This could have had severe consequences for members of the public and I would like to thank the local community for their assistance in the matter.”
