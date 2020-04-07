Man charged after police officers assaulted on Union Street

A man has been charged in connection with an assault and racist behaviour in Aberdeen.

It is also alleged the 39-year-old assaulted police and acted in a threatening and abusive way on the city’s Union Street.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 39 year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with assault, police assault and racist, threatening and abusive behaviour following a disturbance on Union Street, Aberdeen today.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A full report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”