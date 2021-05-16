Man charged after police officer assaulted during early morning house fire in Aberdeenshire

A man has been charged in connection with a “number” of offences including police assault following a disturbance and fire at a property in Aberdeenshire.
Police were called to Deveron Park in Huntly at 1.55am on Sunday and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) extinguished the blaze.
The 34-year-old man was arrested and charged for a number of offences, including assault and police assault.
The fire service were called by officers at the scene just before 2.30am and used breathing apparatus and a jet hose to put out the flames.
A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to an address in Deveron Park in Huntly, at around 1.55am on Sunday, 16 May following a disturbance and fire. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished.
“A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences, including assault and police assault.
“Nobody required hospital treatment following the incident.
“The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, 17 May.”
A fire service spokeswoman said: “SFRS were called at 2.24am to a property on Deveron Park in Huntly.
“Three appliances were sent to the scene, where four breathing apparatus and one jet hose were used.
“The stop message was sent at 3.17am.”
