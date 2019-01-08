Man charged after police officer allegedly attacked in Aberdeen city centre

A man has been charged after a police officer was attacked in Aberdeen city centre.

The alleged incident happened on Broad Street at around 10am and resulted in the road being blocked.

In total three police cars and a police van attended the incident.

Police have confirmed a 20-year-old man was arrested on warrant and charged with assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and vandalising a police vehicle.

A police spokesperson said: “A 20-year-old male has been arrested on warrant and charged with an alleged police assault, resisting arrest and a vandalism to police property after an incident on Broad Street.

“He will be appearing at court tomorrow.

“The officer has minor injuries only.”