A man has been charged in connection with a series of offences following a police chase in Aberdeen.

Officers stopped the man in the Don Street area of Tillydrone following a pursuit in the early hours of this morning.

Following a search by a dog handler, cocaine and cannabis were recovered.

A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with road offences, possession of an offensive weapon and drug offences.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

