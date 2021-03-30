Man charged after number of cars suffer ‘extensive damage’ in north-east town

A man has been charged in connection with an incident that saw around £100,000 worth of damage done to cars in Fraserburgh.

The incident happened at Murray Motors on South Road in Fraserburgh on Tuesday March 23.

According to police 13 vehicles suffered extensive damage, which has been valued in the region of £100,000.

Today officers confirmed a 35-year-old man has been charged.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorow.

Detective Constable Sean Horme, of Aberdeen CID, said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who assisted with our investigation. This type of behaviour and selfish disregard for property will not be tolerated in our communities.

“If you have any concerns or information relating to criminal activity in your area, please contact police on 101 or 999 if it’s an emergency.

“Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”