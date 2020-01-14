Man charged after north-east motorists crash into boulders and rubble shed from lorry

A man has been charged following an incident last month which saw boulders and rubble fall from a lorry onto a north-east road.

The incident, on South Deeside Road, between the junction with Leggart Terrace and the A957 Slug Road, happened on December 9.

The road was shut for around three hours while officers cleared the debris from the road.

A number of vehicles were involved in collisions with “boulders and rubble”.

Police Scotland has today confirmed a 63-year-old man have been charged in connection with a “vehicle with a dangerous load” and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.