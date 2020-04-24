Man arrested after north-east lighthouse damaged

A man has been arrested after a north-east lighthouse was left damaged.

The 30-year-old has been arrested in connection with an incident at MacDuff Lighthouse, which happened at some point between 6am and 5.20pm on Thursday.

Police in the town are carrying out “robust inquiries” into the damage at Macduff Harbour.

Detective Sergeant Graeme Skene, CID: “This is critical safety feature for Macduff Harbour and we will continue to conduct robust inquiries surrounding the circumstances.

“I appeal to anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles or noted suspicious activity to call police on 101.

“Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”