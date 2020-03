A man has been charged in connection with a fire in a north-east village.

It happened at a house on Pitsligo Street in Rosehearty on February 1.

Police confirmed a 22-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Detective Sergeant Gavin Fleming, of Aberdeenshire CID, said: “I would like to thank members of the public who assisted with this inquiry.”