A man has been charged after jewellery worth more than £10,000 was stolen in Aberdeen.

The items, which have since been recovered, were taken from a property in the Nigg Kirk Road area of the city.

The 20-year-old has also been charged in connection with an attempted break-in in the Bellevue Road area of Banff on September 12.

He is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today.