Man charged after jewellery stolen from north-east property

A man has been charged after jewellery, electrical items and clothes were stolen from a north-east home.

The items, worth more than £1,000, were taken from a property in the Drumoak area on Saturday.

Officers confirmed a 37-year-old has been charged in connection with the housebreaking, as well as a number of other thefts in the Drumoak and Aberdeen areas.

Detective Constable Ryan Anderson said: “It is incredibly distressing to have your personal property that you have worked hard to purchase stolen and any reports to us will be thoroughly investigated.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“We are grateful to the community for its support and members of the public who assisted us while inquiries were carried out.

“If you see anything suspicious or unusual in your neighbourhood report it to police as soon as possible with as much information as you can including any descriptions of people or vehicles.

“Police can be contacted by calling 101.”