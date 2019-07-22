Man charged after jewellery and electrical items stolen from north-east home

A man has been charged after jewellery and electrical items were stolen from a property in the north-east.

The incident happened at around 3.45am yesterday in the Braehead Terrace area of Dufftown.

The stolen items have since been recovered and a 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with the break-in.

He is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court today.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Inquiry officer PC Lisa Warren said: “It is incredibly distressing to have your personal property stolen and all crimes of this type reported to us will be thoroughly investigated.

“I would like to thank members of the public and the community for their support and patience while inquiries were carried out.

“I would also remind residents to ensure that they remain vigilant and keep all windows and doors locked.

“Any suspicious activity should be reported to police on 101.”