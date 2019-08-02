Man charged after high-value theft from north-east property

A man has been charged in connection with a housebreaking in the north-east.

As a result “high-value items” were taken from the rural property in the Woodland of Durris area on Tuesday July 2.

Police Scotland has confirmed a 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident and he is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: “Police Scotland in the north-east is committed to tackling acquisitive crime.

“If you hear or see any unusual activity around your property or local community please call Police Scotland on 101 with details as soon as possible.

“We will always use every means open to us to detect those responsible.”