Man charged after heroin worth £3,000 recovered in north-east town

A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with alleged drug offences following the recovery of heroin in a north-east town.

The drugs were siezed at a property in Elgin on Friday and a secondary recovery was made yesterday.

The heroin was estimated to have a street value of £3,000 and the man was expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court today.

Inspector Kenny McGeough said: “Any amount of illegal drugs we recover is worthwhile. We’re committed to disrupting the illicit supply of drugs in our communities.

“We rely on members of the public to provide us with information which we can act on. We would encourage anyone with information about suspicious activity to contact

“Police Scotland on 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous, to call Crimestoppers on 0880 555 111.”