Man charged after drugs recovered from two north-east properties

A man has been arrested and charged after drugs were recovered from two north-east properties.

Officers from Formartine Community Policing Team (CPT), supported by the Operational Support Unit, took part in an intelligence-led operation where two drug search warrants were executed at addresses in Oldmeldrum and Fyvie.

This resulted in a recovery of cocaine, cannabis, and suspected MCat as well as a three-figure sum of money.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery and is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court at a later date.

Sergeant Gary Johnston of Formartine CPT said: “I would like to thank the public for the information they have provided which has led to this recovery of controlled drugs and money.

“The supply of drugs will not be tolerated by the local community or the policing teams that serve them.

“Police Scotland will continue to take robust action to disrupt the activities of those involved in drug crime.”

Anyone who has information regarding drug dealing can report it anonymously via the registered charity Crimestoppers on 0800555111.