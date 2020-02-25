Man charged after drugs found during stop and search in Aberdeen

A man has been charged after heroin and cocaine was discovered during a stop and search in Aberdeen.

Around £500 of drugs was found by officers on routine patrol in the St Machar Drive area yesterday.

A 47-year-old man has been charged in connection and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Constable Amy Smith, of the Tillydrone Community Policing Team, said: “We will proactively deter and disrupt the actions of drug dealers affecting our communities.”

Report drug dealing by calling 101, or if you wish to report anonymously, you can also contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.