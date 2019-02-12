Man charged after crash on Aberdeen road left woman and toddler needing hospital treatment

A man has been charged after a crash on an Aberdeen road left a woman and a young child needing hospital treatment.

The collision involving a Ford Fiesta and a Ford Ranger happened on the Coast Road at around 7.55am last Thursday.

A 25-year-old woman driving the Fiesta suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries in the crash.

A 20-month-old child in the same vehicle was taken to the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

Police have today confirmed a 52-year-old man, who suffered minor injuries, has been charged in relation to the crash

Road Policing Inspector Steve Manson said: “At this time of year with darker mornings and poorer weather conditions I would encourage all road users to drive to the conditions, reduce their speed, ensuring they are aware of their surroundings and other road users.”

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.