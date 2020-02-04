Man charged after crash involving parked cars in north-east town

A man has been charged following a crash in a north-east town.

The incident saw one-vehicle collide with a number of parked cars on Buchan Road in Fraserburgh at around 5.15am on Sunday.

A man was then seen fleeing the scene.

Officers have today confirmed a 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the collision and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

PC Neale Gawthorpe from the Fraserburgh Community Policing Team said: “A one vehicle crash on Buchan Road, Fraserburgh, resulted in extensive damage to numerous parked cars. Nobody was injured as a result.

“Following inquiries into the circumstances, the owner of the vehicle was traced. He was subsequently charged with road traffic offences.”