Man charged after crash involving parked cars in north-east town

A man has been charged following a crash in a north-east town.
The incident saw one-vehicle collide with a number of parked cars on Buchan Road in Fraserburgh at around 5.15am on Sunday.
A man was then seen fleeing the scene.
Officers have today confirmed a 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the collision and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
PC Neale Gawthorpe from the Fraserburgh Community Policing Team said: “A one vehicle crash on Buchan Road, Fraserburgh, resulted in extensive damage to numerous parked cars. Nobody was injured as a result.
“Following inquiries into the circumstances, the owner of the vehicle was traced. He was subsequently charged with road traffic offences.”