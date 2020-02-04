Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Man charged after crash involving parked cars in north-east town

by Callum Main
04/02/2020, 1:21 pm
A man fled the scene after crashing a Honda Civic into parked cars on Buchan Road, Fraserburgh, which left all the vehicles written off
A man fled the scene after crashing a Honda Civic into parked cars on Buchan Road, Fraserburgh, which left all the vehicles written off
Send us a story

A man has been charged following a crash in a north-east town.

The incident saw one-vehicle collide with a number of parked cars on Buchan Road in Fraserburgh at around 5.15am on Sunday.

A man was then seen fleeing the scene.

North-east woman describes horrifying moment she found family cars destroyed by hit-and-run driver

Officers have today confirmed a 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the collision and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

PC Neale Gawthorpe from the Fraserburgh Community Policing Team said: “A one vehicle crash on Buchan Road, Fraserburgh, resulted in extensive damage to numerous parked cars. Nobody was injured as a result.

“Following inquiries into the circumstances, the owner of the vehicle was traced. He was subsequently charged with road traffic offences.”

Breaking