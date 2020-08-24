Man charged after cosmetics worth £4,000 stolen from Aberdeen city centre shops

A man has been charged with stealing more than £4,000 worth of cosmetics from Aberdeen city centre shops.

The 32-year-old is alleged to have committed multiple thefts between July 2 and August 21.

He is due to appear at court at a later date and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

PC Daniel Warren of the City Centre Problem Solving team said: “Working together with the retailers and other police units, we were able to gather sufficient evidence to charge someone for a theft of over £4,000 of cosmetics from several stores.

“I’d like to thank the retailers and members of public involved for their assistance with this inquiry and request anyone with any information in relation to thefts within the city to get in touch.

“We continue to work with the retail sector to ensure that this type of crime is limited and those committing them are caught and dealt with quickly.”