Man, 27, charged after drugs and offensive weapons found in Aberdeen

A 27-year-old man has been charged in relation to the supply of class A and B drugs worth £1,200 in the Pittodrie area of Aberdeen.

The haul of drugs, including cannabis and cocaine, more than £1,000 of cash and offensive weapons, were uncovered during a raid by community police officers on Wednesday.

The figure placed on the drugs is what police believe the street value to be.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.

Constable Daniel Kirkland said: “Community policing team officers became aware of evidence of potential drug supply at this address and a warrant was craved and executed quickly in response.

“This is an excellent example of how Police Scotland deal with drug-related offences.

“I would encourage anyone with information or concerns regarding any suspicious behaviour or drug-related crime to contact police.

“Information from the public is vital to help us tackle this issue effectively and we are thankful to anyone who contacts us.”

Information can be shared with police by dialling 101, or reports can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.