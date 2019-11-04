Man charged after chemicals found at Aberdeen property

A man has been charged after chemicals were seized at a property in Aberdeen.

A cordon was put in place around a property on King Street and residents evacuated following their discovery on Saturday.

Scottish Fire and Rescue and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team are working to safely remove the chemicals.

Officers confirmed this afternoon a 26-year-old has been charged and advised there will be a continued police presence in the area over “the coming days” although “there is no threat to the wider public”.

The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow in connection with the matter.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce, area commander for Aberdeen City North, said: “As always, our priority is the safety of the public.

“We have moved residents as a precaution and are working with local partners to provide appropriate advice and support.

“I’d like to reiterate my thanks to the residents and surrounding community for their patience and understanding while our inquiries continue.”