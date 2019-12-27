Man charged after cars, toys and watches stolen from homes in Aberdeen community

A man is due to appear in court today following a series of thefts in an Aberdeen community.

Three cars, as well as money, watches and toys, were allegedly taken during the incidents in the Countesswells area earlier this week.

Officers today confirmed a 23-year-old has been charged in connection with the break-ins and thefts. He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

DS John Lumsden, of Aberdeen CID, said: “I’d like to thank members of the public for their assistance throughout this inquiry, which allowed us to recover all three of the stolen cars and the toys.

“It is also important to remember that the darker nights at this time of year can act as a cover to would-be criminals.

“The best way to protect your properties and vehicles is to keep them secure at all times, even when you are at home.”