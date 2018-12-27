Man charged after car smashes into bus shelter outside Pittodrie

A car ploughed into a bus shelter outside Pittodrie Stadium less than two hours before kick-off of the Dons’ match with Celtic.

The blue Honda Civic destroyed the shelter in the incident, which happened at around 12.10pm yesterday.

It is not known if anyone was at the bus stop when the vehicle struck.

Initially police were told that three people had been hurt.

However, on arrival at the scene – outside the former Broadhill Bar – no one was found to be injured.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “It came in as minor injuries but ambulance were contacted and no one appears to have been injured.”

One man has been charged in connection with the incident, police said.

A photograph posted on social media shows the sides and roof of the bus shelter collapsed around the car.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A man has been reported for a minor road traffic-related offence.”

In the hours after the incident the damaged bus shelter was dismantled and taken away.

