Man charged after car gets stuck in sand in Stonehaven

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged incident in Stonehaven.
Police say he has been charged in connection “with a number of road traffic offences”.
The alleged incident took place in the Old Pier area of Stonehaven.
An investigation was launched after a car became stuck in sand.
The incident occurred at around 10pm on Friday, July 23.
A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that a 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a number of road traffic offences, following an incident in the Old Pier area of Stonehaven.
“Inquiries were carried out by officers after a car became stuck in the sand.”
The man will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, July 26.
