Man charged after car gets stuck in sand in Stonehaven

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged incident in Stonehaven.

Police say he has been charged in connection “with a number of road traffic offences”.

The alleged incident took place in the Old Pier area of Stonehaven.

An investigation was launched after a car became stuck in sand.

The incident occurred at around 10pm on Friday, July 23.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that a 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a number of road traffic offences, following an incident in the Old Pier area of Stonehaven.

“Inquiries were carried out by officers after a car became stuck in the sand.”

The man will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, July 26.