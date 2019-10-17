Man charged after cannabis worth around £7,000 seized at Aberdeen train station

Drugs worth around £7,000 have been seized at Aberdeen train station.

Officers recovered the quantity of cannabis yesterday following an operation with British Transport Police and the Police Scotland dog unit.

A 33-year-old Aberdeen man has been charged in connection with the recovery and is set to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay said: “We are committed to detecting and disrupting those intent on bringing drugs to the north-east and this seizure was part of our ongoing efforts to target routes used to transport drugs into the city.

“Criminal behaviour like this spreads harm and misery in our communities and it will not be tolerated.

“We can’t tackle this alone though. We rely on the support of the public to build intelligence on drug-related issues so that we can act on their concerns.

“I would urge anyone who is aware of any information about the supply of drugs to report the matter to police on 101, or anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”