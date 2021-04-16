Man charged after cannabis plants worth over £18,000 seized in Aberdeen

Cannabis plants worth more than £18,000 have been seized in Aberdeen.

The cultivation was discovered following a search at a property in the Balnagask Road area of Torry yesterday.

Officers have confirmed a 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with the recovery.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, and inquires are ongoing.

Police Sergeant Chris Wilson of Torry Police Station said : “We remain committed to targeting the illegal supply of drugs in our local communities.

“Any information we receive from the public, will be acted upon. I would encourage anyone with any information about suspicious activity in their area, to call Police Scotland on 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous, to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”