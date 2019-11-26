Man charged after break-in at Aberdeen church

A man has been charged after an Aberdeen church was broken into earlier this year.

Striders Community Church Cafe at Bridge of Don Baptist Church was targeted on August 25.

Police Scotland have now confirmed a 29-year-old man has been cautioned and charged with theft by housebreaking.

Constable Bryan Bruce, investigating the incident, said: “This crime caused considerable concern for the congregation of Bridge of Don Baptist Church and the local community, particularly as all profits from the cafe are donated to charity.

“Police Scotland would like to thank the local community for their help and encourage them to be vigilant in relation to security at their homes and any premises they have responsibility for as we approach the festive season.”

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.