Man charged after boy, 9, knocked down in Aberdeen

A pensioner has been charged after a 9-year-old boy was knocked off his bike in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called at around 2.30pm yesterday after the incident on Garthdee Road, near the Sainsbury’s and B&Q roundabout.

The road was closed for several hours while officers investigated.

A 73-year-old man has now been charged with careless driving and will appear in court at a later date.

A police spokeswoman confirmed he had been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The boy suffered injuries to his back and pelvic areas.

He was kept in hospital overnight as a precaution.

PC Allen Begg said: “We are grateful to members of the public for their assistance and for their patience while the road was briefly closed.”