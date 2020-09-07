Man charged after blaze at north-east building site

A man has been charged following a fire at a north-east building site.

The blaze ripped through a building at the site on Rathen Road in Cairnbulg, near Fraserburgh, in May.

Officers have tonight confirmed a 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

At the time it was reported the blaze went out by itself and the fire service was not required.

While the building was damaged, nobody was injured as a result of the fire.