Man charged after being caught driving 119mph on north-east road

A man has been charged after he was recorded driving 119mph on a north-east road.

The incident took place today on the A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “The dangers of speeding are well known and have been shown time and again as being a significant factor in fatal and serious injury collisions.

“Our officers continue to carry out various road safety checks on a daily basis in order to deter and detect illegal driving behaviour in an effort to keep the public safe.”