Man charged after cash and items worth around £2,500 taken from Aberdeen property

by Callum Main
27/09/2017, 10:40 am Updated: 27/09/2017, 10:46 am
A man has been charged after electrical items worth around £2,500 were stolen from a property in Aberdeen.

Items and cash worth between £1,000 and £5,000 were taken from a property in the Oakhill Grange area of Rosemount last month.

A 42-year-old man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Rosemount Inspector Simon Reid said: “Police Scotland, particularly here in the North-east, is committed to tackling acquisitive crime.

“If anyone sees any unusual or suspicious behaviour in their neighbourhood please contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”

