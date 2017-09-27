Man charged after cash and items worth around £2,500 taken from Aberdeen property

A man has been charged after electrical items worth around £2,500 were stolen from a property in Aberdeen.
Items and cash worth between £1,000 and £5,000 were taken from a property in the Oakhill Grange area of Rosemount last month.
A 42-year-old man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.
Rosemount Inspector Simon Reid said: “Police Scotland, particularly here in the North-east, is committed to tackling acquisitive crime.
“If anyone sees any unusual or suspicious behaviour in their neighbourhood please contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”