Man charged after alleged vehicle thefts in Aberdeen

A man has been charged in connection with the theft of four vehicles in Aberdeen.

The alleged offences that took place between September 16 and Monday.

A 25-year-old is expected to appear in court today.

Four cars were stolen including a Nissan Juke from Crown Street, Citroen Berlingo from Leslie Terrace, Mini Cooper from Granitehill Terrace and Ford Tourneo from Cloverfield Gardens.

Petrol was also stolen from a station on North Esplanade West.

Three more people have also been charged in connections with the discovery a burnt out vehicle.

And a 24-year-old woman and two men aged 24 and 27 are also due to appear in court today.

Detective Inspector Allen Shaw, who leads Operation Magpie – North East Division’s initiative to tackle acquisitive crime – said: “Thank you to those members of the public who provided information in connection with these investigations.”

“Tackling acquisitive, opportunistic crimes remains a priority for the division and I can assure the public that preventing these types of incidents from happening in the first instance is at the forefront of our activity.

“However when the worst does happen we will use all resources and tactics available to Police Scotland to detect such crimes.

“I would like to take this opportunity to ask the public once again to assist us in ensuring their homes and vehicles are locked at all times to ensure thieves don’t stand a chance from the outset.

“People don’t think it will happen to them, but the sad truth is that you are far more likely to become a victim of crime if you don’t take basic steps to ensure your valuables are safe.”