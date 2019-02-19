Man charged after alleged shooting in Aberdeen

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged shooting and a fire at Aberdeen’s new £350 million harbour development.

It is not known what type of weapon was used in the alleged shooting, however police said it was an isolated incident and the wider public was not placed in any danger.

It is understood Nasir Ahmed was on Greyhope Road in Torry at around 8.35pm on Saturday when he was allegedly shot at.

Mr Ahmed did not sustain any injury as a result.

Police were called to the scene and searched the surrounding area for discharged ammunition.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged incident involving a weapon at Greyhope Road, Torry, on Saturday.”

The man was to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Martyn Thomson said: “No one was injured and we are content there was never any threat intended to the wider public.

“Thank you to those who have already assisted with our inquiry.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call on Saturday to attend an incident in Torry.

“We dispatched our special operations team and one ambulance to the scene.”

Mr Ahmed said he had been in work on Saturday evening and was on his way home. Mr Ahmed, who lives in the Kittybrewster area, is also a caretaker at Masjid Alhikmah and Community Centre on Nelson Street, Aberdeen.

Mr Ahmed said: “The incident was reported to the police on Saturday and a detective came out to see me on Monday.

“The police have been very professional and helpful.”

Police said the 27-year-old man charged in relation to the alleged incident involving Mr Ahmed has also been charged in connection with a fire in a crane at the Aberdeen Harbour Extension Project on Greyhope Road on Christmas Day.

He was also to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today in relation to that matter.