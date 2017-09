Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A man has been charged after two alleged break-ins at a HM Coastguard office.

Police have said a 38-year-old man has been changed after the incidents on September 9 and November last year.

DC Richard Cooper said: “Extensive inquiries into these incidents were carried out and we would like to thank members of the public who assisted us while the investigation was ongoing.”

The man is anticipated to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court tomorrow, Wednesday, 27 September.