Man charged after alleged incident at block of flats in Aberdeen

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged incident at a block of flats in Aberdeen.

Police said they were called to the Cornhill Drive area of the city early on Saturday evening after receiving reports of a man in distress.

Around 15 police vehicles and an ambulance were sent to the scene.

Officers contained the incident and said there was no risk to the wider public.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “During the evening of Saturday July 27, emergency services were called to a report of a male in distress in the Cornhill Drive area of Aberdeen.

“The incident was contained and there was no risk to the wider public.

“Following a period of negotiation, the 19 year old male was safely taken into Police custody and later charged.

“The public are thanked for their co-operation and patience whilst this incident was dealt with.”

The man is to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.