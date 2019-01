A 51-year-old man is expected to appear in court today after an alleged theft of a handbag in the north-east.

The incident is alleged to have happened during an event on Tuesday where a number of personal items were taken at North Church Hall in Keith.

PC Roy Thomson said: “We are grateful to members of the public who assisted us with this inquiry.

“The hand bag has since been recovered however this theft of personal property has been distressing as well as inconvenient for the owner.”