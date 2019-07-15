Man charged after alleged assault at Aberdeen high-rise

A man has been charged following an alleged assault at an Aberdeen high-rise.

Police officers were called to Grampian Court on Balnagask Circle in Torry at around 9.30pm on Saturday night.

Several police cars remained on scene for most of yesterday with forensics officers searching in bins outside the tower block.

Residents said they had heard that there was a man in the area with a knife.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed that a 34-year-old man had been charged in connection with the incident but gave no details on whether a weapon was involved.

He was expected to appear in court in the city today.

Mel Donald, 49, who lives in the block, said she went downstairs with her eight-year-old son to take the bins out shortly after police arrived on scene.

She said: “The police wouldn’t let us out and the building had been cordoned off.

“We weren’t allowed to leave and were told that for our own safety we should go back to our own flat.

“Police came in and searched the building and all the drying room doors were open while they searched.”

Another resident, who did not want to be named, said: “I heard shouting outside.

“The building was all cordoned off. I had my little granddaughter with me so it was quite scary.

“I could see the police looking in bins.”

And another resident said nobody was allowed in or out the building during the incident.

She added: “Someone said there was a man with a knife.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police Scotland were in attendance at Balnagask Circle.

“There was an injured male.

“One male is in custody.

“The incident is contained, with no risk to the public.”

A resident said that she arrived home on Saturday night at around 11.45pm, and there were police at the scene speaking to people, but there was no sign of an incident.

Councillor Alan Donnelly, who represents Torry, praised Police Scotland for assisting quickly.

He said: “The police have acted quickly and efficiently.

“The residents would have been terrified.”

Mr Donnelly added that incidents such as these would have taken police away from the city centre, where they are needed most on the weekends.