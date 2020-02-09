Man charged after alleged Aberdeen shop thefts

A man has been charged in connection with a number of thefts from shops in Aberdeen.

It is also alleged the 34-year-old took a charity box from a property in the city’s Great Western Road area.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Police said it follows incidents across the city and surrounding area.

Sergeant Malcolm Kinross, of the West End community policing team, said: “This kind of theft has a serious effect on the livelihoods of businesses in Aberdeen. Stealing a charity box is particularly abhorrent.

“Officers are dedicated to not only finding those responsible, but working with the community to prevent them happening. We will always deal with offenders robustly.

“If anyone is aware of any suspicious activity like this, they should report it to Police Scotland by calling 101 or contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”