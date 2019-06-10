Man charged after Aberdeen woman, 23, found dead

A man has been charged in connection with the death of an Aberdeen woman.

The 23-year-old woman – Neomi Smith, from Mastrick – was found dead in a property in Swan Street in Brechin at 1.30pm yesterday.

Officers cordoned off parts of the town centre as they carried out investigations into the incident.

The road between City Road and the High Street was blocked off, while officers stood guard at a lane leading off High Street.

Detective Inspector Ross Fitzgerald of the Major Investigation Team said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with Neomi’s family and friends at this difficult time. They have requested that their privacy is respected while they come to terms with Neomi’s death.

‘I would like to stress that we are treating this incident as isolated and I would like to thank residents in the local community for their patience whilst we progress with this investigation.”

The 23-year-old man is expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Tuesday 11 June.

Floral tributes were being laid at the scene by members of the public throughout yesterday.

One, to “Auntie Neomi”, said: “We will miss you millions and millions. We are sad we won’t see you again – love you forever.”

Brechin and Edzell councillor Bob Myles spoke of his sadness in the wake of the incident.

He said: “We have all been shocked and very saddened that something like this could happen in a place like Brechin.”