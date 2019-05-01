Man charged after £44,000 of heroin found in car stopped on A90

A man has been charged after £44,000 worth of a class A drug was discovered in a vehicle stopped by police on the A90.

The heroin was discovered after the vehicle was stopped near Fordoun yesterday afternoon.

As a result a 31-year-old man from the north of England has been charged and a report sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling drug misuse in our area and we will use all available resources in order to disrupt and deter the supply of drugs in our communities.

“If anyone is concerned about drug misuse in their area or has information that they would like to pass on please call Police Scotland on 101 or to remain anonymous, call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”